HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Finland has not yet received a confirmation of its ambassador's expulsion from Turkey via diplomatic channels, President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the foreign ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 countries, including Finland, that called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.

"As far as I know, Finland has not yet received any information about the ambassador's expulsion through diplomatic channels," Niinisto said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is paying a visit to Finland.