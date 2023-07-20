Open Menu

Finland's Turku City Hall Cancels Right Of Russian Consulate General To Use Cottage- Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Finland's Turku City Hall Cancels Right of Russian Consulate General to Use Cottage- Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The City Hall of the Finnish city of Turku has canceled the permission to use the cottage on the island of Kakskerta to the Russian Consulate General, Turku Mayor Minna Arve said on Thursday.

"The right decision.

Turku will immediately stop the use of the so-called cottage in Kakskerta, Turku, which was used by employees of the (Russian) Consulate General. A letter of termination of the contract will be sent immediately," Arve tweeted.

On Wednesday, Finland announced the decision to withdraw its consent to the activities of the Russian Consulate General in Turku starting October 1 in response to Moscow's decision to close the Finnish diplomatic mission in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turku Minna St. Petersburg Finland October

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

42 minutes ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

12 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

13 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

14 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

14 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

14 hours ago

More Stories From World