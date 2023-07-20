MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The City Hall of the Finnish city of Turku has canceled the permission to use the cottage on the island of Kakskerta to the Russian Consulate General, Turku Mayor Minna Arve said on Thursday.

"The right decision.

Turku will immediately stop the use of the so-called cottage in Kakskerta, Turku, which was used by employees of the (Russian) Consulate General. A letter of termination of the contract will be sent immediately," Arve tweeted.

On Wednesday, Finland announced the decision to withdraw its consent to the activities of the Russian Consulate General in Turku starting October 1 in response to Moscow's decision to close the Finnish diplomatic mission in St. Petersburg.