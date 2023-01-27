Finnish Journalists Found Guilty of Divulging Classified Information - Reports

Two employees of Finland's largest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat have been found guilty of revealing classified military information, including about Russia, with one sentenced to pay a fine, the newspaper reported on Friday

In December 2017, the newspaper published an article about an intelligence institute in the city of Tikkakoski in the central part of the country that allegedly spies on armed forces in northwestern Russia.

A Helsinki court sentenced the article's lead author, Tuomo Pietilainen, to pay a fine, while his colleague, Laura Halminen, was convicted but left unpunished because of her minor role in the writing of the article, the report read.

The prosecutor requested conditional prison sentences for the journalists, the report added. The newspaper's management was ordered to remove the article from its website.

The charges were originally brought against five people, including the senior editor-in-chief of the publishing house, Kaius Niemi.

Helsingin Sanomat is the largest newspaper in Finland and part of the Sanoma publishing house, one of the largest in Europe, which, among other things, co-owns Finnish news agency STT.