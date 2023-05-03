Finnish President to Host Nordic Prime Ministers for Security Talks on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Finland's President Sauli Niinisto will welcome the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden to Helsinki on Wednesday where the leaders are expected to hold talks on Nordic cooperation.

Niinisto invited Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland, Jonas Gahr Store of Norway and Ulf Kristersson of Sweden to the Finnish capital to discuss current security issues and their support for Ukraine.

The meeting will take place at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday afternoon. Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin will not be present after suffering a defeat in a parliamentary poll in April.