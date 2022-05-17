Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine With Biden on May 19 - Helsinki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will discuss their countries membership in NATO and the situation in Ukraine during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington on May 19, Niinisto's office said on Tuesday.

"Niinistö will make a working visit to the United States and meet with ... Biden, together with ... Andersson, in Washington D.C. on Thursday, 19 May 2022. At the meeting, the Presidents and Prime Minister Andersson will discuss, among other things, Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership, Russia's warfare in Ukraine and the relationship of Europe and the United States in the changed security situation," the presidential office said in a statement.