ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) A fire broke out at Kempinski Hotel in Istanbul on Friday which, although it was extinguished within hours, left three employees injured, Turkish media reported.

The fire swept through the fourth floor of the five-floor hotel located on the grounds of the former Ottoman Ciragan Palace in Istanbul's Besiktas district, the DHA news agency reported.

All hotel guests were evacuated and three workers were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning, the report read.

There were repair works taking place at the hotel and a transformer reportedly exploded shortly before the fire.

About 20 fire crews were dispatched and extinguished the blaze several hours later, the report said.

Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul told Sputnik it has temporarily suspended room bookings. Room rates at the luxury hotel start from $600 per night for two people.