UrduPoint.com

Fire At Istanbul's Kempinski Hotel Injures 3 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Fire at Istanbul's Kempinski Hotel Injures 3 - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) A fire broke out at Kempinski Hotel in Istanbul on Friday which, although it was extinguished within hours, left three employees injured, Turkish media reported.

The fire swept through the fourth floor of the five-floor hotel located on the grounds of the former Ottoman Ciragan Palace in Istanbul's Besiktas district, the DHA news agency reported.

All hotel guests were evacuated and three workers were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning, the report read.

There were repair works taking place at the hotel and a transformer reportedly exploded shortly before the fire.

About 20 fire crews were dispatched and extinguished the blaze several hours later, the report said.

Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul told Sputnik it has temporarily suspended room bookings. Room rates at the luxury hotel start from $600 per night for two people.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Hotel Istanbul Media From

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.