UrduPoint.com

Fire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:08 PM

Fire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Authorities

A fire has erupted in the 13th arrondissement of Paris on Monday morning, cutting off traffic in the area, the city police prefecture said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) A fire has erupted in the 13th arrondissement of Paris on Monday morning, cutting off traffic in the area, the city police prefecture said.

"Fire in progress under the Pont National (National Bridge) at #Paris13 .

The @PompiersParis (the capital's firefighter service) are intervening with the security forces," the prefecture tweeted.

Traffic is cut off on the Porte de Bercy interchange of the bridge in both directions for security reasons, it added. The Francois Mitterrand library is located a few blocks away.

The fire department urged people to avoid the area, but said the bridge is not at risk of collapse.

Related Topics

Fire Police Traffic Paris Progress

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

10 minutes ago
 Qatar urges 'reconciliation' in Afghanistan

Qatar urges 'reconciliation' in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for replacement of manhole covers wit ..

Commissioner for replacement of manhole covers within 48 hrs

2 minutes ago
 Bennett on first Egypt visit by Israeli PM since 2 ..

Bennett on first Egypt visit by Israeli PM since 2011: Cairo

2 minutes ago
 UK Calls for Net Zero Carbon Emissions in Internat ..

UK Calls for Net Zero Carbon Emissions in International Shipping by 2050 - Gover ..

2 minutes ago
 CJP says 12,968 cases were settled during the last ..

CJP says 12,968 cases were settled during the last judicial year

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.