WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a press conference on Friday.

"I'm here to announce that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is in custody," Freeman said. "Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's office with murder and with manslaughter."

Freeman noted that Chauvin is being charged with third degree murder, adding that the other former police officers involved in Floyd's arrest are also under investigation and charges against them are anticipated.

In the state of Minnesota, third-degree murder means causing the death of another person through a dangerous act without regard for human life but without intent to cause death.

Freeman added that Floyd's case is ready to go to trial.

A video that spread online on Tuesday shows Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Public unrest has erupted in the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul and other surrounding communities as well as in other cities throughout the United States in the wake of Floyd's death.