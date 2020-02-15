UrduPoint.com
First Death From COVID-19 Coronavirus Registered In Europe - French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn

First Death From COVID-19 Coronavirus Registered in Europe - French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn

An 80-year old tourist from China has passed away in France from condition induced by COVID-19 thus becoming the first coronavirus-related death registered in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) An 80-year old tourist from China has passed away in France from condition induced by COVID-19 thus becoming the first coronavirus-related death registered in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.

"We are talking about a tourist from the Hubei province, who arrived in France on January 16. He was sent to the Bichat hospital [in Paris], where they undertook strict measures to isolate him on January 25. His condition was rapidly deteriorating and he was in a critical condition for several days, being put in the intensive care," Buzyn said as quoted by BFMTV channel.

