UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Imported COVID-19 Case Registered In Wuhan - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:20 PM

First Imported COVID-19 Case Registered in Wuhan - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A Wuhan resident who earlier this month flew into China from the United Kingdom before traveling home has been confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 virus, making the patient the first imported case for the initial epicenter of the epidemic, according to the data of China's state health committee.

"The confirmed case is an imported case. The patient is a 16-year-old male whose surname is Zhou. He is from the Caidian District in Wuhan and is studying in the United Kingdom," the committee said.

According to the statement, the patient left Newcastle International Airport in the United Kingdom on March 21 and arrived in Beijing Capital International Airport via Dubai on the following day. He went through a temperature check and other procedures upon his arrival in Beijing and was arranged to live alone in a room prepared by officials from Hubei.

"He took the G505 high-speed train from Beijing on March 23 and arrived in Wuhan ... and was sent to designated quarantine center in the Caidian District. The patient's COVID-19 test came back with a positive result on March 28, and he was transferred to the Caidian District People's Hospital for a further check up. He was transferred to the city's lung disease hospital on the same day and was reported as an asymptomatic case," the committee said.

On March 31, Zhou was designated as a confirmed infected patient, based on clinical symptoms and laboratory results. His symptoms were categorized as mild.

With the peak of the epidemic in China already over and only few or zero new cases being reported daily in Wuhan, the government is expected to lift the restrictions on transportation to and from the city on April 8.

Related Topics

China Dubai Newcastle Wuhan Beijing Male Same United Kingdom March April From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Armenia Enacts Cellphone Tracking, Shuts Yerevan S ..

31 minutes ago

MOCCAE adopts new business continuity arrangements

37 minutes ago

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isola ..

52 minutes ago

Almost 50% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Y ..

40 minutes ago

Thailand to Introduce Automatic Visa Extension for ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.