First Imported COVID-19 Case Registered in Wuhan - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A Wuhan resident who earlier this month flew into China from the United Kingdom before traveling home has been confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 virus, making the patient the first imported case for the initial epicenter of the epidemic, according to the data of China's state health committee.

"The confirmed case is an imported case. The patient is a 16-year-old male whose surname is Zhou. He is from the Caidian District in Wuhan and is studying in the United Kingdom," the committee said.

According to the statement, the patient left Newcastle International Airport in the United Kingdom on March 21 and arrived in Beijing Capital International Airport via Dubai on the following day. He went through a temperature check and other procedures upon his arrival in Beijing and was arranged to live alone in a room prepared by officials from Hubei.

"He took the G505 high-speed train from Beijing on March 23 and arrived in Wuhan ... and was sent to designated quarantine center in the Caidian District. The patient's COVID-19 test came back with a positive result on March 28, and he was transferred to the Caidian District People's Hospital for a further check up. He was transferred to the city's lung disease hospital on the same day and was reported as an asymptomatic case," the committee said.

On March 31, Zhou was designated as a confirmed infected patient, based on clinical symptoms and laboratory results. His symptoms were categorized as mild.

With the peak of the epidemic in China already over and only few or zero new cases being reported daily in Wuhan, the government is expected to lift the restrictions on transportation to and from the city on April 8.