First Jet With Aurus Motor To Be Showcased At Airshow MAKS-2021 In Russia - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:47 PM

First Jet With Aurus Motor to Be Showcased at Airshow MAKS-2021 in Russia - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The APD-500 engine demonstrator, created on the basis of the motor of the Russian Aurus cars, was for the first time installed on a plane, Yak-18T, which is to be showcased at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS later in July, the Moscow-based Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM) told Sputnik.

"CIAM specialists have just finished the APD-500 piston engine installation on a test plane Yak-18T," the institute, responsible for the development of the engine, said.

The plane will be presented at MAKS-2021, scheduled to take place from July 20-25. MAKS is an international aerospace show regularly hosted by the National Research Center "Zhukovsky Institute" near Moscow.

The CIAM completed the adoption of the Aurus car engine into an aircraft engine in 2019, having modified the fuel system, ignition, and control system to ensure that the engine operates successfully in aviation mode.

"The national piston engine opens an opportunity for resetting Russia's small aircraft industry. It may be widely used to trigger retrofitting and create new aircraft," CIAM Director General Mikhail Gordin said.

Aurus is a Russian luxury car brand which aspires to challenge the leading companies in the international market. The project is under the direction of the Russian central automotive institute in collaboration with Sollers company.

