MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Three children and two adults were injured after a shooting broke out during a toddler's birthday party in the Canadian city of Toronto.

The shooting occurred on Saturday evening.

"SHOOTING: (UPDATE) Tandridge Cres & Byng Ave - police o/s - officers confirmed 4 gunshot victims - children have been shot, and 1 adult male, injuries are varying - @TorontoMedics assisting w/ several emerge runs - Duty Inspector & MRO attending - will update," the Toronto Police Operations tweeted.

Global news later reported, citing officials, that five people were injured.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Paramedics said that one child is in life threatening condition, a child and an adult are in serious condition and another child and an adult sustained minor injuries.

There is no information about suspects, but Toronto Police Inspector Kelly Skinner said that there were "multiple" people involved, according to the outlet.