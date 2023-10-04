Open Menu

Five Injured In Baltimore Campus Shooting: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Five injured in Baltimore campus shooting: police

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) At least five people were injured in a shooting on a university campus in the eastern US city of Baltimore late Tuesday, police said.

The shooting took place on the campus of the historically Black university Morgan State around 9:25 pm (0125 GMT on Wednesday), Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters.

Five people between the ages of 18 and 22 had been injured in the incident, but none of them had life-threatening injuries, he said.

The university's police chief, Lance Hatcher, said four of the injured were students at the college.

The campus was locked down for hours after an active shooter alert was issued earlier in the evening, but that warning had now been lifted, officials said.

No arrests were announced in connection with the shooting.

Authorities urged family members to steer clear of the affected areas.

Classes scheduled for Wednesday had been cancelled, authorities said.

Morgan State has around 9,000 students.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states and more guns in the country than citizens.

Related Topics

Injured Police Alert Baltimore United States Family

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

10 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

10 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

11 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

11 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

11 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

11 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

26 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World