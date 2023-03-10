Five Kidnappers of US Citizens in Mexico Found Tied Up on Street - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Five people have been found tied up on a central street in the Mexican border city of Matamoros on Thursday with a note left by the Clan del Golfo drug cartel saying they had been responsible for kidnapping and killing of US citizens, the Milenio broadcaster reported, citing sources.

On March 3, unidentified gunmen fired upon and kidnapped four US citizens after they drove across the Mexico border from Texas. A few days later, they were found in a private house, two of them were killed and one wounded. On March 3, a shooting occurred in Matamoros, which resulted in injuries and casualties, including one woman who was killed in a crossfire, according to local media.

According to the report, the note that has been left next to the five tied-up men said they committed the kidnapping. On behalf of the Clan del Golfo, the note called these actions deplorable and reprehensible. The cartel in the note apologized for the death of the Mexican women and two US citizens, the report said.

The Clan del Golfo, which originally smuggled alcohol into the United States and now is responsible for smuggling drugs, has been based in Matamoros on the border with the US since the 1930s. Matamoros is notorious for infighting between warring factions of the Clan del Golfo.