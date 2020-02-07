UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Commuter Plane Crash In Alaska - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:13 PM

All five passengers of a commuter plane died when the aircraft crashed near the town of Bethel in the US state of Alaska in the earlier hours of Friday, Alaskan state police reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) All five passengers of a commuter plane died when the aircraft crashed near the town of Bethel in the US state of Alaska in the earlier hours of Friday, Alaskan state police reported.

"On 2-6-20 at about 1342 hours [22:42 GMT], Bethel AST [Alaska State Troopers] was notified of an overdue Yute Air commuter aircraft that was traveling from Bethel to Kipnuk with one pilot and four passengers onboard.

At 1350 hours, the plane was located crashed approximately 12 miles southwest of Tuntutuliak," the police said.

A Black Hawk helicopter was sent to the scene, after which all five passengers were confirmed dead, according to the statement.

