Five People Killed By Falling Crane In Mexico - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Five People Killed by Falling Crane in Mexico - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Five construction workers have been killed and two others injured by a falling crane in the Mexican state of Mexico, the civil protection and fire department of the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos said on Monday.

The incident took place during the construction of an overhead road, when workers were installing 30-meter (98-feet) reinforcing steel bars for the support structure of the bridge.

"The crane was loading welded reinforcing bars, for some reason it was overloaded and fell on five workers, who, unfortunately, died. Two other people were injured," department director Victoria Arriaga told journalists.

The construction works are conducted by the state of Mexico to provide easier access to Felipe Angeles International Airport that is being built at the Santa Lucia military base.

