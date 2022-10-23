Five People Killed in Militant Attack on Hotel in Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) An ongoing siege of a hotel in the Somalian port city of Kismayo by Islamist militants has left five people killed, Somalian news website Garowe Online reported on Sunday.

In an earlier report, the news website said that eight people were injured in the attack, including children from a school located nearby.

Militants started the siege of Tawakal Hotel, a popular meeting place for government officials, by detonating a car bomb, according to reports.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist group affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), has claimed the responsibility for the blast. The radical group has been waging armed insurgency against the government of Somalia for years and is controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.