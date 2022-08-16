UrduPoint.com

Five Ships Loaded With Grain, Corn Leave Ukraine's Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Five Ships Loaded With Grain, Corn Leave Ukraine's Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Five general cargo ships loaded with Ukrainian food products on Tuesday left the ports of Ukraine and are on their way to Istanbul under the UN-brokered grain deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"Five vessels with a cargo of grain and corn have left the Ukrainian ports - two from Yuzhne and three from Chornomorsk," a statement read.

The ministry added that the Joint Coordination Center, established under the grain deal, will inspect four other ships that are waiting for their departure for Ukraine.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Istanbul July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

11 hours ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.