UrduPoint.com

Flood In Southeastern Croatia 'Very Serious,' No Casualties - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Flood in Southeastern Croatia 'Very Serious,' No Casualties - Interior Minister

The situation related to the flood in southeastern Croatia is "very serious," although there have been no casualties thanks to the professionalism of civil protection services, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The situation related to the flood in southeastern Croatia is "very serious," although there have been no casualties thanks to the professionalism of civil protection services, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Tuesday.

Heavy rains on Monday caused the Otuca River in the Gracac municipality to overflow and flood the streets, farmlands and objects of infrastructure in the area. Bozinovic, who is also head of the National Civil Protection Command, visited the affected towns on Tuesday.�

"The situation is very serious," he said in a statement released by the ministry, adding "We need to find a more comprehensive solution, primarily, for the people, to help them as soon as possible by certain infrastructure-oriented measures.

"

The minister also said that the flood was exacerbated by massive amounts of ground water rising to the surface, adding that the relevant authorities need to find out why that happens and take appropriate countermeasures.� �

"We need to exploit all available scientific knowledge. It's not easy to uncover all the root causes that lead to such extreme floods, but it is our task," he said.

Bozinovic added that it was possible to avoid human casualties because all members of civil protection services had done their job professionally.

Croatian armed forces also took part in flood control operations. On Monday, the Croatian Defense Ministry commandeered 300 servicemen to the areas affected by the flood.

Related Topics

Flood Water Interior Minister Job Lead Croatia All Rains

Recent Stories

Wheat harvesting: Farmers urged to avoid operating ..

Wheat harvesting: Farmers urged to avoid operating machinery near settlements

11 seconds ago
 Former Ambassador Sullivan Says US Shouldn't Give ..

Former Ambassador Sullivan Says US Shouldn't Give Up Entirely on Engaging With R ..

14 seconds ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2: 100 days of aid to Syr ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2: 100 days of aid to Syrian earthquake victims

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services conducts free breast canc ..

Emirates Health Services conducts free breast cancer screening for low-income pe ..

12 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Mubadala Inves ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Mubadala Investment’s board of directors

12 minutes ago
 Egypt Hopes to Increase Gold Reserves With Aboliti ..

Egypt Hopes to Increase Gold Reserves With Abolition of Customs Duties - Ministr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.