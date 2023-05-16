Flood in Southeastern Croatia 'Very Serious,' No Casualties - Interior Minister

The situation related to the flood in southeastern Croatia is "very serious," although there have been no casualties thanks to the professionalism of civil protection services, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The situation related to the flood in southeastern Croatia is "very serious," although there have been no casualties thanks to the professionalism of civil protection services, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Tuesday.

Heavy rains on Monday caused the Otuca River in the Gracac municipality to overflow and flood the streets, farmlands and objects of infrastructure in the area. Bozinovic, who is also head of the National Civil Protection Command, visited the affected towns on Tuesday.�

"The situation is very serious," he said in a statement released by the ministry, adding "We need to find a more comprehensive solution, primarily, for the people, to help them as soon as possible by certain infrastructure-oriented measures.

"

The minister also said that the flood was exacerbated by massive amounts of ground water rising to the surface, adding that the relevant authorities need to find out why that happens and take appropriate countermeasures.� �

"We need to exploit all available scientific knowledge. It's not easy to uncover all the root causes that lead to such extreme floods, but it is our task," he said.

Bozinovic added that it was possible to avoid human casualties because all members of civil protection services had done their job professionally.

Croatian armed forces also took part in flood control operations. On Monday, the Croatian Defense Ministry commandeered 300 servicemen to the areas affected by the flood.