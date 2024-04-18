Open Menu

Flood-related Casualties Soar To 70 In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Flood-related casualties soar to 70 in Afghanistan

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The number of flood-related casualties in Afghanistan in the past few days has increased as 70 people have been confirmed dead and more than 50 others sustained injuries, spokesman for the national disaster authority Mullah Janan Saeq has said.

"The death toll from the floods over the past six days has risen to 70 people while another 56 injured," Saeq told media Wednesday night.

Earlier, the official confirmed 33 dead and 27 injured a couple of days ago.

More than 2,500 homes have been destroyed or damaged and more than 2,000 livestock have died over the past week due to rainstorms and flooding.

Major parts of Afghanistan's 34 provinces have been receiving rains and isolated snowfall since Friday while the meteorological directorate of the country predicts more rains over the next four days.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Afghanistan Died Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From World