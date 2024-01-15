Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

Heavy flooding hit Mauritius on Monday as a tropical cyclone was "dangerously approaching" the Indian Ocean island nation after battering the French overseas territory of Reunion

Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Heavy flooding hit Mauritius on Monday as a tropical cyclone was "dangerously approaching" the Indian Ocean island nation after battering the French overseas territory of Reunion.

Images posted by local media in the remote paradise island showed cars being submerged or washed away by a deluge of water flooding the streets.

The international airport announced it would be closing from 4:30 pm (1230 GMT) until further notice, while banks, government offices and other private business shut their doors and sent staff home.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) said in a statement that a class 3 cyclone warning (out of four levels) was in force and advised the public to stay in a safe place, with "torrential rain conditions" expected in the coming hours.

It said that at 1:00 pm the cyclone was about 170 kilometres (105 miles) west of Le Morne, which lies on the southwest of the island, and was moving east-southeast at a speed of about 12 kilometres an hour.

"On this trajectory, Belal is dangerously approaching Mauritius and it represents a threat for Mauritius," MMS said.

An AFP correspondent said rains had caused havoc in Port Louis and other areas including St Jean to the south of the capital.

"The radius of cyclonic winds is likely to cross the southern part of the island and Belal is expected to pass closer to the south of the island early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," the MMS said.

"Heavy rainfall will cause water accumulations and flooding in several places," it added, warning of a storm surge and inundation along low-lying areas near the coastline.

Mauritius is a magnet for tourists attracted to its stunning white beaches and crystal-clear waters.

About a dozen storms or cyclones occur each year in the southwest Indian Ocean during the November-April season.

In February last year, Mauritius was lashed by heavy rains and high winds from Cyclone Freddy, which caused a wave of death and destruction in southeastern Africa including Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.