Open Menu

Floods Hit Mauritius As Tropical Cyclone Approaches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

Heavy flooding hit Mauritius on Monday as a tropical cyclone closed in on the Indian Ocean island nation after battering the French overseas territory of Reunion

Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Heavy flooding hit Mauritius on Monday as a tropical cyclone closed in on the Indian Ocean island nation after battering the French overseas territory of Reunion.

Images posted on local media showed numerous cars in the capital Port Louis submerged under a brown deluge of floodwater or piled up on the street, as torrential rains lashed the city.

The authorities in Mauritius have warned that Cyclone Belal -- which has already led to one death in Reunion -- posed a "threat" to the remote paradise island.

The international airport announced it would be closed from 4:30 pm (1230 GMT) until further notice, while banks, government offices and other private businesses shut their doors and sent staff home.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) said in a statement that a class 3 cyclone warning (out of four levels) was in force and advised the public to stay in a safe place, with "torrential rain conditions" expected in the coming hours.

It said that at 4:00 pm Belal was about 130 kilometres (80 miles) west-southwest of Le Morne, which lies on the southwest of the island, and was moving east-southeast at a speed of about 14 kilometres an hour.

- 'My car was carried away' -

"On this trajectory, Belal is dangerously approaching Mauritius and it represents a threat for Mauritius," MMS said.

An AFP correspondent said rains had caused havoc in Port Louis and other areas including St Jean to the south of the capital.

"When the government closed offices today at 12:30 pm, it created a big panic. Many did not find their cars," said a bank employee, who identified himself by his first name Rouben.

"My car was carried away 500 metres by rainwater," the 50-year-old said.

"This is the first time in my life that I've seen this."

The education ministry said schools and other academic institutions would remain closed on Tuesday.

"The radius of cyclonic winds is likely to cross the southern part of the island and Belal is expected to pass at its closest distance of 70 km to the south of the island early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," the MMS said.

"Heavy rainfall will cause water accumulations and flooding in several places," it added, warning of a storm surge and inundation along low-lying areas near the coastline.

Mauritius, a country of almost 1.3 million people, is a magnet for tourists attracted to its stunning white beaches and crystal-clear waters.

About a dozen storms or cyclones occur each year in the southwest Indian Ocean during the November-April season.

In February last year, Mauritius was lashed by heavy rains and high winds from Cyclone Freddy, which caused a wave of death and destruction in southeastern Africa including Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Related Topics

India Africa Storm Education Water Car Bank Port Louis Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Madagascar February Media From Government Million Airport Rains Employment

Recent Stories

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

3 minutes ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

13 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

25 minutes ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

1 hour ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

2 hours ago
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

2 hours ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

2 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Si ..

Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with econo ..

Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts

2 hours ago
 Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies ..

Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World