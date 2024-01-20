Football: Africa Cup of Nations tables

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations tables on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group B

C.

Verde 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 - qualified

Egypt 2 0 2 0 4 4 2

Ghana 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

Mozambique 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

Group C

Senegal 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 - qualified

Guinea 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Cameroon 2 0 1 1 2 4 1

Gambia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage

