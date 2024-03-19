Open Menu

Football: Asian Qualifying Tables For 2026 World Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Asian qualifying tables for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico (top two reach next stage):

Group A (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Qatar 2 2 0 0 11 1 6

Kuwait 2 1 0 1 4 1 3

India 2 1 0 1 1 3 3

Afghanistan 2 0 0 2 1 12 0

Group B

Japan 2 2 0 0 10 0 6

North Korea 2 1 0 1 6 2 3

Syria 2 1 0 1 1 5 3

Myanmar 2 0 0 2 1 11 0

Group C

South Korea 2 2 0 0 8 0 6

Thailand 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

China 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Singapore 2 0 0 2 1 8 0

Group D

Malaysia 2 2 0 0 5 3 6

Oman 2 1 0 1 3 1 3

Kyrgyzstan 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

Taiwan 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

Group E

Iran 2 1 1 0 6 2 4

Uzbekistan 2 1 1 0 5 3 4

Turkmenistan 2 0 1 1 3 5 1

Hong Kong 2 0 1 1 2 6 1

Group F

Iraq 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

Vietnam 2 1 0 1 2 1 3

Philippines 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Indonesia 2 0 1 1 2 6 1

Group G

Saudi Arabia 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

Tajikistan 2 1 1 0 7 2 4

Jordan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Pakistan 2 0 0 2 1 10 0

Group H

UAE 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

Bahrain 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Yemen 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Nepal 2 0 0 2 0 6 0

Group I

Australia 2 2 0 0 8 0 6

Lebanon 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

Palestine 2 0 1 1 0 1 1

Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 1 8 1

