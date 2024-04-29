IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Islamabad Club-I, Shahzad Town/Mahfooz Shaheed, Scheme-II, Filtration Plant, Bani Gala, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bharakoh-II, NIH, Bharakoh-I Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Faizabad, Dhok Hasu, Peer Wadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Adiala, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi board, Park View, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.
I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, New Kaliam, Major Riaz, Lal Zar, Jhawara, Dhamial-I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Kohar, Shamsabad, Military College, Fateh Pur, Mandi Bhalwal, Chhapran, Mohalla Shaheedan Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala, Ghazi Kohli Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sarkal, Daulatala, Dera. Muslim Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, GSO Circle, Nimble Feeder and surrounding areas.
