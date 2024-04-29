Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:08 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Islamabad Club-I, Shahzad Town/Mahfooz Shaheed, Scheme-II, Filtration Plant, Bani Gala, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bharakoh-II, NIH, Bharakoh-I Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Faizabad, Dhok Hasu, Peer Wadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Adiala, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi board, Park View, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, New Kaliam, Major Riaz, Lal Zar, Jhawara, Dhamial-I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Kohar, Shamsabad, Military College, Fateh Pur, Mandi Bhalwal, Chhapran, Mohalla Shaheedan Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala, Ghazi Kohli Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sarkal, Daulatala, Dera. Muslim Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, GSO Circle, Nimble Feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Bani Faizabad Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Bhalwal Attock Sarai Alamgir Shahpur Gulshan Ghazi Virat Kohli Muslim From Reliance Weaving Mills Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

3 minutes ago
 Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upco ..

Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upcoming budget: Minister

7 minutes ago
 FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-1 ..

FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-18

3 minutes ago
 Three accused held over hawala/hundi

Three accused held over hawala/hundi

4 minutes ago
 Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citi ..

Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citizens unite for public health

4 minutes ago
 Agri experts stress quality seed at farm level to ..

Agri experts stress quality seed at farm level to overcome food insecurity

16 minutes ago
ISSI, ISAS conclude first MoU between think-tanks ..

ISSI, ISAS conclude first MoU between think-tanks of Pakistan, Singapore

15 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

15 minutes ago
 IsDB, Arab Coordination Group, SFD join Global Par ..

IsDB, Arab Coordination Group, SFD join Global Partnership to raise $500 million ..

15 minutes ago
 07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

54 minutes ago
 Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to ta ..

Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues

54 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Ba ..

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan