FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-18

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 18 Junior Engineers/Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) in scale-18 as Senior Engineers/Xen.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that Director General (DG) HR Farrukh Aftab has issued promotion notification after recommendation of Administrative Committee FESCO Promotion Board/Board of Directors and approval of FESCO Broad of Directors.

Among the promotees included Deputy Director helpline 118 Ali Imran, Xen Construction Division FESCO Mianwali Muhammad Imran Aslam, SDO Operation Kala Bagh Subdivision FESCO Mianwali Khawar Abbas, Xen M&T Division Jhang Rao Muhammad Inam-ul-Haq Khan, Xen Operation Allama Iqbal Division Arsalan Iqbal, Xen SS&T Division No.

2 Mudassar Habib, Additional Xen/DCM Toba Circle Muhammad Haneef Qadri, Technical Officer Jhang Circle Sana Ullah, Deputy Director (Technical Services) Muhammad Tayyab Sattar, SDO Operation Khurarianwala Subdivision Hammad Ghaffar, Xen M&T Mianwali Circle Zargham Abbas Khan, SDO Operation Khannuana Subdivision Muhammad Shoaib, SDO Operation Jhang road Subdivision Anan Ullah, SDO Operation Samanabad Subdivision Waqar Ahmad, SDO Operation Urban Subdivision Johar Abad Najam-ul-Hasan, SDO (TLC) Subdivision GSC Abdur Rehman Imtiaz, SDO (P&I) Subdivision No.1 Saad Ehsan Butt and Assistant Engineer (Transmission) SS&T Subdivision FESCO Jaranwala Road Ejaz Ullah Khan, he added.