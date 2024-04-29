Open Menu

Three Accused Held Over Hawala/hundi

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused involved in hawala/hundi and illegal business of currency exchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused involved in hawala/hundi and illegal business of Currency exchange.

According to official sources here Monday, FIA Faisalabad zone during a crackdown against hawala/hundi and illegal currency exchange, arrested three accused who were later identified as Muhammad Shahbaz, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan and Naveedul Rehman.

The accused were nabbed from GTS Chowk, Faisalabad and Dehli Chowk, Kamalia. The FIA team recovered Rs 120,000 cash, 1500 Saudi Riyal, 23 prize bonds of Rs 1500, 47 prize bonds of Rs 750 and 80 prize bonds of Rs 200. Two cell phones, 7 deposit slips, and 2 check books were also seized.

An investigation has been initiated against them after registration of a case.

