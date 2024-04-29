Open Menu

Immunization Week Launches In ICT: Officials, Citizens Unite For Public Health

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citizens unite for public health

Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf on Monday kicked off the Immunization Week in the Federal Capital, aiming to raise awareness about the vital role vaccines play in preventing diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf on Monday kicked off the Immunization Week in the Federal Capital, aiming to raise awareness about the vital role vaccines play in preventing diseases.

The campaign, launched to coincide with World Immunization Week, focuses on educating people about the importance of vaccinating children to protect them from various infections.

Officials from different organizations, including WHO, UNICEF, and the District Health Office, gathered alongside hundreds of local citizens to mark the event's launch.

Addressing the event, the Additional Deputy Commissioner East, emphasized the need for parents to ensure their children get vaccinated against 12 potentially deadly diseases before they turn two years old.

Talking to APP, the Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said this week-long campaign was designed to highlight the benefits of vaccination and encourage more families to take advantage of immunization services.

Through events, discussions, and community engagement, organizers hope to reach as many people as possible, reinforcing the message that vaccines were a key component in maintaining public health, he added.

He said that the campaign aimed at to make a positive impact on public health in ICT by bringing together health officials, community leaders, and concerned citizens.

The activities planned throughout the week would offer a range of information and support to help parents understand the critical importance of vaccinating their children to protect them from illnesses such as measles, polio, and other infectious diseases, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Polio Event From

Recent Stories

Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains pol ..

Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%

1 minute ago
 BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results o ..

BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion

3 minutes ago
 FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister

FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister

5 minutes ago
 Six new private member bills introduced in Senate

Six new private member bills introduced in Senate

5 minutes ago
 Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto famil ..

Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard

2 minutes ago
 ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesd ..

ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconn ..

WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection

2 minutes ago
 Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign s ..

Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to vacate abandoned buildings ..

Commissioner orders to vacate abandoned buildings on priority basis

2 minutes ago
 Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 pati ..

Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 patients in 15 years

8 minutes ago
 1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio ..

1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio campaign in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

8 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 default ..

IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 defaulters so far

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan