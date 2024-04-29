Immunization Week Launches In ICT: Officials, Citizens Unite For Public Health
Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf on Monday kicked off the Immunization Week in the Federal Capital, aiming to raise awareness about the vital role vaccines play in preventing diseases
The campaign, launched to coincide with World Immunization Week, focuses on educating people about the importance of vaccinating children to protect them from various infections.
Officials from different organizations, including WHO, UNICEF, and the District Health Office, gathered alongside hundreds of local citizens to mark the event's launch.
Addressing the event, the Additional Deputy Commissioner East, emphasized the need for parents to ensure their children get vaccinated against 12 potentially deadly diseases before they turn two years old.
Talking to APP, the Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said this week-long campaign was designed to highlight the benefits of vaccination and encourage more families to take advantage of immunization services.
Through events, discussions, and community engagement, organizers hope to reach as many people as possible, reinforcing the message that vaccines were a key component in maintaining public health, he added.
He said that the campaign aimed at to make a positive impact on public health in ICT by bringing together health officials, community leaders, and concerned citizens.
The activities planned throughout the week would offer a range of information and support to help parents understand the critical importance of vaccinating their children to protect them from illnesses such as measles, polio, and other infectious diseases, he added.
