05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) In two separate mishaps inside mines, five laborers hailing from Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have lost their lives, informed the correspondent on Monday.

Four laborers working in a coal mine in Hangu district were killed last evening when an explosion occurred inside the mine. They died after being buried under the heavy rubble.

Another miner working in an emerald mine in Swat also lost his life due to suffocation. The bodies of all the five deceased laborers have reached their native towns in Shangla.

Those killed in Hangu mine incident included Jehan Badshah son of Rozi Khan, resident of UC Dheri Zainkhel, Habib Gul, son of Sar Zamin, resident of Kadoona Kuz Kana, Ayub son of Muhammad Sherin, resident of Nishal and Naeem Ullah son of Said Zaman, resident of Ganshal, Shangla.

The victim of the Swat mine incident was identified as Iqbal Muhammad son of Muhammad Khan, resident of Sharona Amnovi, Shangla.

He said during the current year more than two dozen laborers from Shangla district have lost their lives to various incidents in mines while 50 others were injured.

A survey conducted by an NGO in the area said more than 50 percent of laborers of Shangla were associated with the mining industry adding that so far over 1000 laborers have sustained injuries with some critically injured and paralysed for life.

The locals have urged the government to devise a proper policy for the mine workers so that recurrence of fatal incidents could be averted and miners continue their work with some peace of mind.

APP/aft/vak