Football: CAF Champions League Results
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 08:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) CAF Champions League matchday three results on Friday:
Group C
In Rades, Tunisia
Etoile Sahel (TUN) 1 (Mbe 88) Al Hilal (SUD) 0
Playing Saturday
In Rades
Esperance (TUN) v Petro Luanda (ANG) (1900 GMT)
Group D
In Alexandria, Egypt
Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 0 Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 0
In Kumasi, Ghana
Medeama (GHA) 1 (Sowah 27-pen) Young Africans (TAN) 1 (Zouzoua 36)