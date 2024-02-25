Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Football: CAF Champions League results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) CAF Champions League results on Saturday:

Matchday five

Group A

In Lubumbashi, DR Congo

TP Mazembe (COD) 3 (Beya 32, Likonza 45+1, Mwamba 90+2) Pyramids (EGY) 0

In Nouakchott

Nouadhibou (MTN) 0 Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 2 (Kekana 21, Lorch 90+1)

Group B

In Francistown, Botswana

Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) 0 Wydad Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Gaddarine 45+2)

Played Friday

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast

ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0 Simba (TAN) 0

Group C

In Rades,Tunisia

Etoile Sahel (TUN) 0 Esperance (TUN) 2 (Sasse 26, El Ayeb 41)

Friday

In Benghazi, Libya

Al Hilal (SUD) 0 Petro Luanda (ANG) 0

Group D

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Young Africans (TAN) 4 (Yahya 43, Ki 46, Musonda 48, Gnadou 84) Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 0

Friday

In Kumasi, Ghana

Medeama (GHA) 0 Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (El Shahat 48)

Note: Hilal cannot play at home because of armed conflict in Sudan

Related Topics

Luanda Young Esperance Francistown Lubumbashi Kumasi Abidjan Nouadhibou Casablanca Dar Es Salaam Netherlands Antillean Guilder March

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

14 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

37 minutes ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

11 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

12 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

15 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

15 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

17 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

18 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

19 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

20 hours ago

More Stories From World