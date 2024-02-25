Football: CAF Champions League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) CAF Champions League results on Saturday:
Matchday five
Group A
In Lubumbashi, DR Congo
TP Mazembe (COD) 3 (Beya 32, Likonza 45+1, Mwamba 90+2) Pyramids (EGY) 0
In Nouakchott
Nouadhibou (MTN) 0 Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 2 (Kekana 21, Lorch 90+1)
Group B
In Francistown, Botswana
Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) 0 Wydad Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Gaddarine 45+2)
Played Friday
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast
ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0 Simba (TAN) 0
Group C
In Rades,Tunisia
Etoile Sahel (TUN) 0 Esperance (TUN) 2 (Sasse 26, El Ayeb 41)
Friday
In Benghazi, Libya
Al Hilal (SUD) 0 Petro Luanda (ANG) 0
Group D
In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Young Africans (TAN) 4 (Yahya 43, Ki 46, Musonda 48, Gnadou 84) Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 0
Friday
In Kumasi, Ghana
Medeama (GHA) 0 Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (El Shahat 48)
Note: Hilal cannot play at home because of armed conflict in Sudan
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table6 minutes ago
-
Haley lashes out at Trump over 'disgusting' Black voter comments15 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table16 minutes ago
-
Lloris and LAFC off to winning start to new MLS season25 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 3rd T20 international scores25 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 3rd T20 international scores25 minutes ago
-
Economy another victim of war in impoverished Sudan25 minutes ago
-
Formula One: World champions25 minutes ago
-
Verstappen eyes fourth title as rivals face 'brutal' reality25 minutes ago
-
Back-to-work Hollywood actors bring SAG Awards to Netflix26 minutes ago
-
Israeli delegation headed to Qatar for more Hamas hostage talks26 minutes ago