Football: English Championship table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 09:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 34 25 3 6 70 29 78

Leeds 34 22 6 6 64 27 72

---------------------------------------

Ipswich 34 21 9 4 68 45 72

Southampton 34 20 7 7 65 42 67

West Brom 35 17 8 10 51 33 59

Hull 34 16 7 11 50 43 55

---------------------------------------

Norwich 34 15 7 12 59 51 52

Preston 34 15 7 12 47 52 52

Coventry 35 13 12 10 52 42 51

Sunderland 34 14 5 15 46 39 47

Watford 34 11 11 12 50 47 44

Bristol City 34 12 8 14 39 39 44

Middlesbrough 33 13 5 15 47 49 44

Cardiff 34 13 5 16 39 48 44

Plymouth 34 10 10 14 53 57 40

Blackburn 34 11 6 17 48 60 39

Swansea 34 10 9 15 43 55 39

Birmingham 33 10 8 15 38 51 38

Huddersfield 34 8 13 13 40 55 37

Millwall 34 9 9 16 33 47 36

QPR 34 9 8 17 32 45 35

---------------------------------------

Stoke 34 9 8 17 31 48 35

Sheff Wed 34 9 5 20 28 53 32

Rotherham 34 3 10 21 30 66 19

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

