Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 34 25 3 6 70 29 78
Leeds 34 22 6 6 64 27 72
---------------------------------------
Ipswich 34 21 9 4 68 45 72
Southampton 34 20 7 7 65 42 67
West Brom 35 17 8 10 51 33 59
Hull 34 16 7 11 50 43 55
---------------------------------------
Norwich 34 15 7 12 59 51 52
Preston 34 15 7 12 47 52 52
Coventry 35 13 12 10 52 42 51
Sunderland 34 14 5 15 46 39 47
Watford 34 11 11 12 50 47 44
Bristol City 34 12 8 14 39 39 44
Middlesbrough 33 13 5 15 47 49 44
Cardiff 34 13 5 16 39 48 44
Plymouth 34 10 10 14 53 57 40
Blackburn 34 11 6 17 48 60 39
Swansea 34 10 9 15 43 55 39
Birmingham 33 10 8 15 38 51 38
Huddersfield 34 8 13 13 40 55 37
Millwall 34 9 9 16 33 47 36
QPR 34 9 8 17 32 45 35
---------------------------------------
Stoke 34 9 8 17 31 48 35
Sheff Wed 34 9 5 20 28 53 32
Rotherham 34 3 10 21 30 66 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
