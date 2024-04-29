Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Brunson sets Knicks record with 47 to lead New York over 76ers

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Jalen Brunson scored a New York playoff record 47 points to lead the Knicks to a 97-92 victory over Philadelphia and a commanding 3-1 led in their NBA playoff series on Sunday.

Brunson shot 18-of-24 from the floor and hit 9-of-11 free throws to break the old Knicks mark of 46 points set by Bernard King in 1984.

Brunson, who also had 10 assists, helped the Knicks push reigning NBA Most valuable Player Joel Embiid and the Sixers to the brink of elimination in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

OG Anunoby had 16 points and 14 rebounds while putting in an impressive defensive effort against Embiid.

Josh Hart grabbed 17 rebounds but didn't score as, apart from Brunson, the Knicks struggled offensively.

"Somehow we found a way," Brunson said. "When it's ugly and you can find a way to win like that, it's a plus for us.

"We're not done yet," he added. "We've got to find a way to win another."

Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Maxey added 23 points.

Philadelphia's Kyle Lowry sank a free throw with 7.5 seconds to play to pull the Sixers within 95-92. He missed the second attempt and Brunson rebounded, then sank two free throws with 5.

2 seconds remaining to create the final margin.

The 76ers missed 10 shots in a row in the dying minutes to allow New York to claim the triumph.

The Knicks had led 77-76 entering the fourth quarter thanks to Brunson's three-point play with five seconds remaining in the third.

With a chance to clinch the series at home on Tuesday, Brunson wasn't interested in reflecting on his franchise record.

"I'll look back when I retire," he said. "Seriously, it's great right now, helped us get a win. But it's not going to do anything for us going forward."

Kawhi Leonard was ruled out by the Los Angeles Clippers for Sunday's game four at Dallas due to a right knee injury, with the Mavericks leading that Western Conference series 2-1.

Milwaukee will be without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo when they face Indiana in game four later on Sunday at Indianapolis, with the Pacers leading the Eastern Conference series 2-1. Lillard has a strained right Achilles tendon while Greek forward Antetokounmpo has a left calf strain.

In Sunday's only other NBA playoff contest, the Minnesota Timberwolves can complete a sweep of Phoenix with a road triumph in their Western Conference matchup.

