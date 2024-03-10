Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Abdelhamid 17-og, Ramos 19) Reims 2 (Munetsi 7, Diakite 45)

Le Havre 1 (Operi 60) Toulouse 0

Metz 1 (Mikautadze 33-pen) Clermont 0

Strasbourg 0 Monaco 1 (Ben Seghir 72)

Playing later

Lille v Rennes (1605 GMT), Marseille v Nantes (1945 GMT)

Played Saturday

Lens 1 (Aguilar 32) Brest 0

Lorient 0 Lyon 2 (Tagliafico 52, Balde 65)

Friday

Nice 1 (Boga 12) Montpellier 2 (Todibo 10-og, Savanier 42-pen)

