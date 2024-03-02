Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 24 16 7 1 54 19 55

Brest 23 12 7 4 34 18 43

Monaco 24 12 6 6 44 34 42

-------------------------------

Nice 23 11 7 5 22 15 40

-------------------------------

Lille 23 10 8 5 33 20 38

-------------------------------

Lens 23 10 6 7 30 24 36

-------------------------------

Rennes 23 9 8 6 35 27 35

Reims 23 10 4 9 30 31 34

Marseille 23 8 9 6 33 25 33

Lyon 23 8 4 11 25 35 28

Toulouse 23 6 8 9 25 31 26

Nantes 23 7 4 12 23 34 25

Strasbourg 23 6 7 10 23 35 25

Le Havre 23 5 9 9 24 30 24

Montpellier 23 5 8 10 25 31 22

-------------------------------

Lorient 23 5 7 11 31 44 22

-------------------------------

Metz 23 4 5 14 19 37 17

Clermont 23 3 8 12 16 36 17

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Related Topics

Brest Lorient Nantes Montpellier Reims Metz Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco From Top

Recent Stories

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

9 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

9 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

9 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

10 hours ago
 Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

10 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

10 hours ago
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

10 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

10 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in firing incident

One killed, two injured in firing incident

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK cap ..

Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital

10 hours ago
 WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

10 hours ago

More Stories From World