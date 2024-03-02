Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 24 16 7 1 54 19 55

Brest 23 12 7 4 34 18 43

Monaco 24 12 6 6 44 34 42

-------------------------------

Nice 23 11 7 5 22 15 40

-------------------------------

Lille 23 10 8 5 33 20 38

-------------------------------

Lens 23 10 6 7 30 24 36

-------------------------------

Rennes 23 9 8 6 35 27 35

Reims 23 10 4 9 30 31 34

Marseille 23 8 9 6 33 25 33

Lyon 23 8 4 11 25 35 28

Toulouse 23 6 8 9 25 31 26

Nantes 23 7 4 12 23 34 25

Strasbourg 23 6 7 10 23 35 25

Le Havre 23 5 9 9 24 30 24

Montpellier 23 5 8 10 25 31 22

-------------------------------

Lorient 23 5 7 11 31 44 22

-------------------------------

Metz 23 4 5 14 19 37 17

Clermont 23 3 8 12 16 36 17

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2