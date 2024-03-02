Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 24 16 7 1 54 19 55
Brest 23 12 7 4 34 18 43
Monaco 24 12 6 6 44 34 42
-------------------------------
Nice 23 11 7 5 22 15 40
-------------------------------
Lille 23 10 8 5 33 20 38
-------------------------------
Lens 23 10 6 7 30 24 36
-------------------------------
Rennes 23 9 8 6 35 27 35
Reims 23 10 4 9 30 31 34
Marseille 23 8 9 6 33 25 33
Lyon 23 8 4 11 25 35 28
Toulouse 23 6 8 9 25 31 26
Nantes 23 7 4 12 23 34 25
Strasbourg 23 6 7 10 23 35 25
Le Havre 23 5 9 9 24 30 24
Montpellier 23 5 8 10 25 31 22
-------------------------------
Lorient 23 5 7 11 31 44 22
-------------------------------
Metz 23 4 5 14 19 37 17
Clermont 23 3 8 12 16 36 17
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency
More Stories From World
-
Swiss energy trader pays out $760 mn over Ecuador bribery2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result32 minutes ago
-
Evenepoel, Roglic get Tour de France taste at Paris-Nice32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table32 minutes ago
-
Cuban dissident Roque named US 'Woman of Courage'32 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result32 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results32 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table32 minutes ago
-
Navalny buried in Moscow amid thousands of defiant mourners32 minutes ago