Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 25 16 8 1 56 21 56

Brest 26 13 8 5 36 20 47

Monaco 26 13 7 6 47 36 46

--------------------------------

Lille 26 11 10 5 37 23 43

--------------------------------

Nice 26 12 7 7 27 20 43

--------------------------------

Lens 26 12 6 8 35 27 42

Marseille 25 10 9 6 40 26 39

Reims 26 11 5 10 34 35 38

Rennes 25 9 9 7 38 31 36

Lyon 26 10 4 12 30 40 34

Toulouse 26 7 8 11 29 36 29

Strasbourg 26 7 8 11 28 39 29

Le Havre 26 6 9 11 26 33 27

Montpellier 25 6 9 10 29 34 26

Lorient 26 6 8 12 35 49 26

--------------------------------

Nantes 26 7 4 15 24 41 25

--------------------------------

Metz 26 6 5 15 23 39 23

Clermont 26 4 8 14 19 43 20

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

More Stories From World