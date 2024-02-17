Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

February 17, 2024

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Friday:

Inter Milan 4 (Thuram 17, Martinez 19, Dumfries 40, Arnautovic 90) Salernitana 0

Torino 2 (Bellanova 50, Zapata 81) Lecce 0

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Napoli v Genoa (1400), Verona v Juventus (1700), Atalanta v Sassuolo (1945)

Sunday

Lazio v Bologna (1130), Empoli v Fiorentina, Udinese v Cagliari (1400), Frosinone v Roma (1700), Monza v AC Milan (1945)

