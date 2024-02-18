Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Atalanta 3 (Pasalic 22, Koopmeiners 58, Bakker 75) Sassuolo 0
Verona 2 (Folorunsho 11, Noslin 52) Juventus 2 (Vlahovic 28-pen, Rabiot 55)
Napoli 1 (Ngonge 90) Genoa 1 (Frendrup 47)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Lazio v Bologna (1130), Empoli v Fiorentina, Udinese v Cagliari (1400), Frosinone v Roma (1700), Monza v AC Milan (1945)
Played Friday
Inter Milan 4 (Thuram 17, Martinez 19, Dumfries 40, Arnautovic 90) Salernitana 0
Torino 2 (Bellanova 50, Zapata 81) Lecce 0
