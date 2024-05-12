Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 36 29 5 2 86 19 92 - champions
AC Milan 36 22 8 6 72 43 74
Bologna 36 18 13 5 51 27 67
Juventus 35 18 12 5 48 27 66
Atalanta 34 18 6 10 63 38 60
-----------------------------------
Roma 35 17 9 9 62 42 60
-----------------------------------
Lazio 36 18 5 13 47 37 59
-----------------------------------
Napoli 36 13 12 11 53 46 51
Fiorentina 34 14 8 12 51 39 50
Torino 35 11 14 10 31 31 47
Monza 35 11 12 12 38 46 45
Genoa 35 10 13 12 41 43 43
Lecce 35 8 13 14 32 50 37
Verona 35 8 10 17 33 46 34
Cagliari 36 7 12 17 38 65 33
Frosinone 36 7 11 18 43 68 32
Empoli 36 8 8 20 26 52 32
-----------------------------------
Udinese 35 4 18 13 33 52 30
Sassuolo 35 7 8 20 41 70 29
Salernitana 35 2 9 24 27 75 15 - relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
