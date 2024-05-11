Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Saturday:
Celtic 2 (O'Riley 35, Lundstram 38-og) Rangers 1 (Dessers 40)
Playing later
St. Mirren v Kilmarnock, Hearts v Dundee, Ross County v Motherwell, Livingston v St. Johnstone
Hibernian v Aberdeen
afp
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From World
-
Russia claims gains in ground offensive in Ukraine's Kharkiv region5 minutes ago
-
Martin wins French MotoGP sprint to pad championship lead5 minutes ago
-
'England great' Anderson will make last Test appearance in West Indies clash5 minutes ago
-
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit25 minutes ago
-
Hajj Flights: 3,206 more Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in Madinah35 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Gaza as more Rafah evacuations ordered45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results45 minutes ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras45 minutes ago
-
Nadal falls to Hurkacz in Rome Open second round1 hour ago
-
More than 300 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: WFP1 hour ago
-
Three killed, 8 wounded by strike on restaurant in Donetsk: official1 hour ago