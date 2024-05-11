Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Result

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Saturday:

Celtic 2 (O'Riley 35, Lundstram 38-og) Rangers 1 (Dessers 40)

Playing later

St. Mirren v Kilmarnock, Hearts v Dundee, Ross County v Motherwell, Livingston v St. Johnstone

Sunday

Hibernian v Aberdeen

afp

