Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Ross County 2 (Murray 42, 49) Hearts 1 (Oda 90+1)
Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 1 (Clarkson 25)
Kilmarnock 5 (Vassell 61, 73, Armstrong 65-pen, Watkins 68, Watson 79) St.
Mirren 2 (Dunne 20, Mandron 39)
Hibernian 3 (Obita 5, Maolida 7, Le Fondre 22) Livingston 0
Celtic 3 (Furuhashi 40, Kuehn 46, Forrest 68) St. Johnstone 1 (Smith 81)
Playing Sunday
