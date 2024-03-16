Football: Scottish Premiership results

Open Menu

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Ross County 2 (Murray 42, 49) Hearts 1 (Oda 90+1)

Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 1 (Clarkson 25)

Kilmarnock 5 (Vassell 61, 73, Armstrong 65-pen, Watkins 68, Watson 79) St.

Mirren 2 (Dunne 20, Mandron 39)

Hibernian 3 (Obita 5, Maolida 7, Le Fondre 22) Livingston 0

Celtic 3 (Furuhashi 40, Kuehn 46, Forrest 68) St. Johnstone 1 (Smith 81)

Playing Sunday

Dundee v Rangers (1200 GMT)

