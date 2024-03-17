Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:
Postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Played Saturday
Ross County 2 (Murray 42, 49) Hearts 1 (Oda 90+1)
Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 1 (Clarkson 25)
Kilmarnock 5 (Vassell 61, 73, Armstrong 65-pen, Watkins 68, Watson 79) St Mirren 2 (Dunne 20, Mandron 39)
Hibernian 3 (Obita 5, Maolida 7, Le Fondre 22) Livingston 0
Celtic 3 (Furuhashi 40, Kuehn 46, Forrest 68) St Johnstone 1 (Smith 81)
