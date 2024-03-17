Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Scottish Premiership result on Sunday:

Postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Dundee v Rangers

Played Saturday

Ross County 2 (Murray 42, 49) Hearts 1 (Oda 90+1)

Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 1 (Clarkson 25)

Kilmarnock 5 (Vassell 61, 73, Armstrong 65-pen, Watkins 68, Watson 79) St Mirren 2 (Dunne 20, Mandron 39)

Hibernian 3 (Obita 5, Maolida 7, Le Fondre 22) Livingston 0

Celtic 3 (Furuhashi 40, Kuehn 46, Forrest 68) St Johnstone 1 (Smith 81)

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Aberdeen Dundee Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

20 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

21 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

22 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

22 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

23 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

23 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

23 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

23 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

23 hours ago

More Stories From World