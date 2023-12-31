Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 21 16 3 2 50 15 51
Rangers 19 14 1 4 38 10 43
Hearts 20 10 3 7 22 17 33
Kilmarnock 21 8 7 6 23 20 31
St Mirren 21 8 5 8 24 25 29
Hibernian 19 6 6 7 24 27 24
Dundee 18 5 7 6 22 28 22
Motherwell 20 4 7 9 23 32 19
Aberdeen 17 5 4 8 19 29 19
St Johnstone 20 4 7 9 13 27 19
Ross County 18 4 6 8 17 26 18
Livingston 20 2 6 12 11 30 12