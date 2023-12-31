Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 21 16 3 2 50 15 51

Rangers 19 14 1 4 38 10 43

Hearts 20 10 3 7 22 17 33

Kilmarnock 21 8 7 6 23 20 31

St Mirren 21 8 5 8 24 25 29

Hibernian 19 6 6 7 24 27 24

Dundee 18 5 7 6 22 28 22

Motherwell 20 4 7 9 23 32 19

Aberdeen 17 5 4 8 19 29 19

St Johnstone 20 4 7 9 13 27 19

Ross County 18 4 6 8 17 26 18

Livingston 20 2 6 12 11 30 12

