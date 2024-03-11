Football: South African Premiership Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) South African Premiership results on Sunday:
Polokwane City 0 Golden Arrows 1 (Sibiya 84)
Royal AM 2 (George 35, Sithole 58) Cape Town City 0
Played Saturday
Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Mokoena 9, Matthews 85) Chippa Utd 0
Moroka Swallows 1 (Everson 30) Sekhukhune Utd 4 (Mntambo 6, Yamba 62, Masiya 65, Webber 69)
Orlando Pirates 3 (Saleng 24, 68, Lebitso 57) Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Du Preez 6, 43)
Richards Bay 0 TS Galaxy 0
Stellenbosch 1 (Rayners 68-pen) Cape Town Spurs 1 (Velebayi 43)
SuperSport Utd 1 (Lakay 75) AmaZulu 1 (Letsoalo 18)
Wednesday
Chippa 3 (Chabalala 7, Martin 12, Francis 74) Richards Bay 0
Pirates 1 (Mofokeng 12) Spurs 1 (Kamagi 76)
Sekhukhune 1 (Mokhele 12) Royal 0
Tuesday
AmaZulu 1 (Hanamub 73) Swallows 1 (Mahlonoko 90+2)
Cape Town 0 Stellenbosch 1 (Titus 34)
Chiefs 1 (Duba 11) Arrows 0
