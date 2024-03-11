Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Football: South African Premiership results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) South African Premiership results on Sunday:

Polokwane City 0 Golden Arrows 1 (Sibiya 84)

Royal AM 2 (George 35, Sithole 58) Cape Town City 0

Played Saturday

Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Mokoena 9, Matthews 85) Chippa Utd 0

Moroka Swallows 1 (Everson 30) Sekhukhune Utd 4 (Mntambo 6, Yamba 62, Masiya 65, Webber 69)

Orlando Pirates 3 (Saleng 24, 68, Lebitso 57) Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Du Preez 6, 43)

Richards Bay 0 TS Galaxy 0

Stellenbosch 1 (Rayners 68-pen) Cape Town Spurs 1 (Velebayi 43)

SuperSport Utd 1 (Lakay 75) AmaZulu 1 (Letsoalo 18)

Wednesday

Chippa 3 (Chabalala 7, Martin 12, Francis 74) Richards Bay 0

Pirates 1 (Mofokeng 12) Spurs 1 (Kamagi 76)

Sekhukhune 1 (Mokhele 12) Royal 0

Tuesday

AmaZulu 1 (Hanamub 73) Swallows 1 (Mahlonoko 90+2)

Cape Town 0 Stellenbosch 1 (Titus 34)

Chiefs 1 (Duba 11) Arrows 0

Related Topics

Yamba Polokwane George Cape Town Orlando Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

10 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 days ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 days ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 days ago

More Stories From World