Football: South African Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) South African Premiership table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 10 10 0 0 20 3 30
Cape Town 14 8 1 5 16 11 25
Stellenbosch 14 7 2 5 16 12 23
SuperSport 13 7 2 4 16 14 23
Pirates 13 6 4 3 14 8 22
Chiefs 14 6 2 6 14 11 20
Arrows 13 6 2 5 15 17 20
Swallows 12 5 3 4 11 9 18
Chippa 14 4 6 4 11 12 18
Sekhukhune 13 5 2 6 12 12 17
Polokwane 14 4 5 5 10 13 17
Galaxy 13 4 3 6 10 11 15
AmaZulu 13 3 6 4 9 11 15
Royal 12 4 2 6 11 17 14
Richards Bay 13 2 4 7 8 15 10
Spurs 13 1 0 12 10 27 3