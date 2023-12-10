Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) South African Premiership table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 10 10 0 0 20 3 30

Cape Town 14 8 1 5 16 11 25

Stellenbosch 14 7 2 5 16 12 23

SuperSport 13 7 2 4 16 14 23

Pirates 13 6 4 3 14 8 22

Chiefs 14 6 2 6 14 11 20

Arrows 13 6 2 5 15 17 20

Swallows 12 5 3 4 11 9 18

Chippa 14 4 6 4 11 12 18

Sekhukhune 13 5 2 6 12 12 17

Polokwane 14 4 5 5 10 13 17

Galaxy 13 4 3 6 10 11 15

AmaZulu 13 3 6 4 9 11 15

Royal 12 4 2 6 11 17 14

Richards Bay 13 2 4 7 8 15 10

Spurs 13 1 0 12 10 27 3

