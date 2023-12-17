Football: South African Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 11:00 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) South African Premiership table after match on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 11 11 0 0 23 3 33
SuperSport 14 8 2 4 18 15 26
Pirates 14 7 4 3 16 9 25
Cape Town 14 8 1 5 16 11 25
Stellenbosch 14 7 2 5 16 12 23
Chiefs 14 6 2 6 14 11 20
Arrows 14 6 2 6 16 19 20
Swallows 13 5 3 5 12 11 18
Chippa 14 4 6 4 11 12 18
AmaZulu 14 4 6 4 10 11 18
Sekhukhune 14 5 2 7 12 13 17
Polokwane 14 4 5 5 10 13 17
Royal 13 5 2 6 14 19 17
Galaxy 13 4 3 6 10 11 15
Richards Bay 14 2 4 8 10 18 10
Spurs 14 1 0 13 10 30 3