Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) South African Premiership table after match on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 11 11 0 0 23 3 33

SuperSport 14 8 2 4 18 15 26

Pirates 14 7 4 3 16 9 25

Cape Town 14 8 1 5 16 11 25

Stellenbosch 14 7 2 5 16 12 23

Chiefs 14 6 2 6 14 11 20

Arrows 14 6 2 6 16 19 20

Swallows 13 5 3 5 12 11 18

Chippa 14 4 6 4 11 12 18

AmaZulu 14 4 6 4 10 11 18

Sekhukhune 14 5 2 7 12 13 17

Polokwane 14 4 5 5 10 13 17

Royal 13 5 2 6 14 19 17

Galaxy 13 4 3 6 10 11 15

Richards Bay 14 2 4 8 10 18 10

Spurs 14 1 0 13 10 30 3

Related Topics

Polokwane Cape Town Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

23 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

23 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

23 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

23 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

23 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

23 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

23 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

23 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

23 hours ago

More Stories From World