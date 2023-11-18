Open Menu

Football: World Cup African Qualifying Tables

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Football: World Cup African qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) World Cup qualifying tables in Africa on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Egypt 1 1 0 0 6 0 3

B. Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

G. Bissau 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

S. Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Djibouti 1 0 0 1 0 6 0

Group D

Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Libya 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

C. Verde 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Eswatini 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Mauritius 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group E

Zambia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

Group F

I. Coast 1 1 0 0 9 0 3

Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Gabon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Gambia 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Seychelles 1 0 0 1 0 9 0

Group G

Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Mozambique 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Guinea 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Botswana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Uganda 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group H

Tunisia 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

E.

Guinea 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Liberia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Sao Tome 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

Group I

Comoros 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

Mali 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Madagascar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

C.A.R. 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

Chad 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and the winners enter an inter-continental tournament

Related Topics

Africa Somalia World Canada Egypt Liberia Djibouti Mali Bissau Sao Tome Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Botswana Tanzania Tunisia Comoros Chad Zambia Seychelles Congo Cameroon Kenya Guinea Ghana Gabon Gambia Libya Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Madagascar Mexico Morocco Niger Namibia Uganda Angola

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

10 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

10 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

10 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

11 hours ago
People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

11 hours ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

11 hours ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

11 hours ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

11 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

11 hours ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World