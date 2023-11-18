Football: World Cup African qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) World Cup qualifying tables in Africa on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Egypt 1 1 0 0 6 0 3

B. Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

G. Bissau 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

S. Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Djibouti 1 0 0 1 0 6 0

Group D

Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Libya 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

C. Verde 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Eswatini 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Mauritius 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group E

Zambia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

Group F

I. Coast 1 1 0 0 9 0 3

Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Gabon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Gambia 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Seychelles 1 0 0 1 0 9 0

Group G

Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Mozambique 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Guinea 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Botswana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Uganda 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group H

Tunisia 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

E.

Guinea 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Liberia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Sao Tome 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

Group I

Comoros 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

Mali 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Madagascar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

C.A.R. 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

Chad 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and the winners enter an inter-continental tournament