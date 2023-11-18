Football: World Cup African Qualifying Tables
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) World Cup qualifying tables in Africa on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Egypt 1 1 0 0 6 0 3
B. Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
G. Bissau 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
S. Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Djibouti 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
Group D
Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Libya 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
C. Verde 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Eswatini 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Mauritius 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group E
Zambia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Group F
I. Coast 1 1 0 0 9 0 3
Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Gabon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Gambia 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Seychelles 1 0 0 1 0 9 0
Group G
Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Mozambique 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Guinea 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Botswana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Uganda 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Group H
Tunisia 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
E.
Guinea 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Liberia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Sao Tome 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Group I
Comoros 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
Mali 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Madagascar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
C.A.R. 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Chad 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and the winners enter an inter-continental tournament