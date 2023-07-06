SARATOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) A foreign national has been detained in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk for "sacrilegious acts" against a Quran, Ulyanovsk Region Governor Alexey Russkikh said Wednesday.

"A video was posted on social media showing a foreign national committing sacrilegious acts against a Quran, the holy book of islam. According to preliminary data, the provocateur is on the territory of Ulyanovsk. Our law enforcement officers are dealing with this egregious case now. The criminal has been detained ... I am sure that the actions of the villain will be given the toughest legal assessment," Russkikh said on Telegram.

The governor said that the Ulyanovsk region is a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional region, adding that disrespect for the Quran is "hideous crime" in Russia.

"We respect each other, honor traditions and customs, and are very sensitive to the religious feelings of believers. A crime against one of our brotherly peoples is a crime against all of us.

Terrorism and extremism have no nationality and no religion. This is a fact ... Attempts to sow discord among the peoples of our country fail our enemies time after time, so, unfortunately, the most unthinkable ways are used. We will stand. Our strength is in unity," he added.

Alexander Darkovich, the director general of the Assembly of the Peoples of Russia public and state organization, said that, according to the preliminary information, the foreigner was an Egyptian national.

"According to preliminary information, the provocateur is Saeed Abu Mustafa, an Egyptian who lives in Ulyanovsk ... I urge everyone to show restraint, composure, wisdom and responsibility ... The Assembly of the Peoples of Russia will closely monitor such cases," the assembly quoted Darkovich in a statement on Telegram as saying.

Sputnik has not yet received any comments from law enforcement agencies.