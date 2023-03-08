Four Dead After 2 Small Planes Collide Over Florida Lake - Sheriff

Four people died after two small planes crashed into each other over Lake Hartridge in Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Four people died after two small planes crashed into each other over Lake Hartridge in Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The in-air collision occurred on March 7.

"Polk County Sheriff's Office investigators are confirming that four people have been located who were in the two planes that crashed. All four are deceased," the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

All four located persons are the only occupants of the planes.

The deceased were identified as Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation, and Zachary Jean Mace, 19, of Winter Haven, a student at Polk State College, in the Cherokee Piper 161 plane.

Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania was in the Piper J-3 Cub. The sheriff's office is working to confirm the identity of the other passenger in the latter plane.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the National Transportation Safety board and the Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the cause and circumstances of the collision.